The history of Afro-Latinidad will be front and center during Hispanic Heritage Month with a presentation of Sol of El Barrio: The AfroLatinidad Connection in New York City.

Produced and directed by two-time Clio award-winning choreographer Maria Torres, the immersive presentation will explore Afro-Latino culture through dance, poetry and spoken word.

"It came out of a need, of everybody asking me to talk about and to create a show that would be a representation of our Afro-Latinidad," Torres told New York's PIX 11 News. "And for people that don't know what Afro-Latinidad is, it really encompasses our ancestors, our past, our present-day Latinos, and our future… Latinx is also a different thing that we've adopted."

Maria Torres Credit: Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for AHF

Torres previously worked as the associate choreographer for the Tony-nominated musical On Your Feet; as lead choreographer for Four Guys Named Jose, which received Lucille Lortel and Carbonell awards nominations for choreography; and as associate choreographer for the Tony-winning musical In the Heights.

"I wanted to have an evening with music, movement, dance, spoken word, poetry and really important and uncomfortable conversations that would allow us to address that need to be represented —and talk about what that is," she added.

The event will bring together Jean Gonzalez, Emilio Sosa, Anissa Gathers, Robin De Jesus, Pierre, Julio Agustin, Cedric Leiba, Jr. ,Milteri Tucker Bombargo Co., Bianca Medina , Gabriel Ramirez, Javan Zapata , Rogelio Alejandro Castro III, Angel Vasquez, and the Maria Torres Dance Company, which will deliver a special message by Tony Award-winning actress Karen Olivo.

"For us Latinos, and people in general, to understand that there is this box that we can't check off. I know that for me, there are three things that I have to acknowledge. My ethnicity: Puerto Rican, Dominican, Cuban from Brooklyn. My nationality—I'm American. But my race is Black, and when people look at me, they say, 'What are you?' I'm always happy to explain that," she said. "I wanted to put together this evening that would at least showcase an array of talent from Broadway to the unheard voices."