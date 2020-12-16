Sofia Vergara Is Working on a Female-Led Zorro Series
The actress is executive-producing a reboot of the show, co-written by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez.
Sofia Vergara is returning to the small screen — kind of. After wrapping Modern Family, the actress will serve as an executive producer on a new female-led Zorro series in the works at NBC. The show will add a modern twist to the classic tale of the masked vigilante. Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and his sister, writer and director Rebecca Rodriguez, will also be part of the project, Deadline reports. The duo is co-writing the script and Rebecca is directing.
The new Zorro will tell the story of underground artist Sola Dominguez, a fierce advocate for social justice. After she exposes the misdeeds of some criminal organizations, Sola, a contemporary version of the Zorro character, must fight for her life.
Robert Rodriguez was originally chosen to direct the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro; he cast Antonio Banderas as the titular character before dropping out of the project over budgetary concerns. He has since directed movies like Machete, Machete Kills, Alita: Battle Angel, and recently, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me" music video and an episode of the Disney+ show The Mandalorian. Rebecca Rodriguez has recently directed episodes of TNT's Snowpiercer series and Showtime's The Chi.
Though Vergara, 48, is not currently attached to star in the new show, she'll certainly bring her expertise behind the scenes. She received Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations for her role as Gloria on Modern Family, and has wowed fans as a judge on America's Got Talent alongside panelists Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel. She also conquered the big screen in the comedy Hot Pursuit, co-starring Reese Witherspoon, and in the films Chef, The Smurfs, and Four Brothers.