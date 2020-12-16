Sofia Vergara Is Working on a Female-Led Zorro Series

Sofia Vergara is returning to the small screen — kind of. After wrapping Modern Family, the actress will serve as an executive producer on a new female-led Zorro series in the works at NBC. The show will add a modern twist to the classic tale of the masked vigilante. Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and his sister, writer and director Rebecca Rodriguez, will also be part of the project, Deadline reports. The duo is co-writing the script and Rebecca is directing.

The new Zorro will tell the story of underground artist Sola Dominguez, a fierce advocate for social justice. After she exposes the misdeeds of some criminal organizations, Sola, a contemporary version of the Zorro character, must fight for her life.

Robert Rodriguez was originally chosen to direct the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro; he cast Antonio Banderas as the titular character before dropping out of the project over budgetary concerns. He has since directed movies like Machete, Machete Kills, Alita: Battle Angel, and recently, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me" music video and an episode of the Disney+ show The Mandalorian. Rebecca Rodriguez has recently directed episodes of TNT's Snowpiercer series and Showtime's The Chi.

