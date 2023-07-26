Sources say "there is no drama" between the former couple, who announced their split in a joint statement on July 18.

Despite them no longer being together, sources say that Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are okay.

After sending shockwaves worldwide with their joint statement announcing the end of their seven-year marriage on July 18, a source tells PEOPLE that the actress, 51, "is doing excellent."

The source tells the publication, "She is sad that her marriage didn't work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway."

Sofia Vergara Credit: Getty Images / Steve Granitz

"She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere," the source adds.

Two days after their joint statement was released, the Magic Mike star, 46, filed for divorce.

The reason given? The actor noted "irreconcilable differences" and listed the couple's separation date as July 2.

The source also told PEOPLE that "there is no drama" between Vergara and Manganiello as they enter this new stage of their lives—something that the former couple alluded to in their joint statement.