The Modern Family star was all love in a series of pictures she shared on her husband's birthday.

Sofia Vergara Gushes Over Her Divino Husband Joe Manganiello With New Behind-The-Scenes Pictures

Joe Manganiello rang in his 45th birthday with a special shoutout from his wife Sofía Vergara on December 27.

The Colombian actress shared a heartfelt message expressing her love for the Magic Mike actor with a shot of the couple in front of a chocolate birthday cake topped with roses and candles.

"Happy bday to you my divino husband!!! 🎈🎈🎈I love you so much!!!🎁🎁🎁," she captioned the cute picture of her embracing Manganiello.

The Modern Family star also posted another photo later in the day of her husband gently kissing her head.

"Bday dinner ❤️❤️🎈🎈," she wrote.

Manganiello also shared a series of photos from his birthday celebration in on social media. In the first photo, he is posing next to a cake and candles on his kitchen counter with a piñata and birthday banner of their dog Bubbles in the back, while in the other two image he can be seen with Vergara and Bubbles at dinner.

The lovebirds celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in November after tying the knot in a fabulous celebration in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2015.

"Six years ago today I married the woman of my dreams," the Justice League star wrote in a post that showcased a video of their first dance. "Feliz Aniversario mi amor… I can't believe it's been six years, time flew! I love and miss you so much."

The America's Got Talent judge also honored their love with a gallery of photos alongside her loving husband.