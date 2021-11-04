Sofía Vergara Will Portray Drug Lord Griselda Blanco in Upcoming Netflix Mini-Series

Sofía Vergara is breaking away from her comedy roles as she steps into the shoes of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco Restrepo, better known as the Black Widow.

The upcoming Netflix limited series, Griselda, will feature six episodes that chronicle the life of the head of one of the most notorious drug cartels in history. Vergara will serve as executive producer alongside Luis Balaguer from Latin World Entertainment.

"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about," Vergara said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés, and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen."

Sofia Vergara

Blanco became known as the "Cocaine Godmother" due to her fierceness as a drug trafficker with the Medellín cartel mixed with her role as her family's matriarch. She held her reign in the cartel from the 1980s until the early 2000s. In the past, she has been portrayed by several actresses, including Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Griselda Blanco Griselda Blanco | Credit: The Grosby Group

"Eric Newman has deftly brought to life among the most dynamic characters and stories on screen today. We're excited to continue on this creative path with him and for this collaboration with Sofia Vergara—a force in entertainment and a world-beloved talent," said Peter Friedlander, Vice President of scripted programming at Netflix. "With an incredible team at the helm—we can't wait for the world to see how Ingrid Escajeda, Doug Miro, and Andres Baiz take on the twists and turns of Griselda Blanco's epic story."