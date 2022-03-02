In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Panamanian singer and songwriter dished on her new tour, family legacy and gave her best advice to all our chicas.

Exclusive: Sofía Valdés Hopes to Inspire a New Generation of Latina Artists to be Themselves

Sofía Valdés is creating a transcending sound for Latin American music.

The Panamanian singer and songwriter showed the world her artistic versatility with the release of her debut EP, Ventura, where she alchemizes sounds from folk to bossa nova.

Now, she is sharing her talents with the world as she embarks on her upcoming tour.

"It feels like a dream come true," she tells People Chica. "I've always wanted to make a living out of music and the fact that people would come out to see me is even crazier."

Sofia Valdes Credit: Carissa Gallo // Imagine It Media

Valdés' vibrant musicality runs in the family. Her great-grandfather was legendary Cuban musician Miguelito Valdés and great-great-grandmother was Panamanian singer Silvia De Grasse, known for her performance with famed American trumpeter and vocalist Louis Armstrong.

"Having family that is genuinely passionate about music makes me see it in a bit of a more serious light. I want to do a good job and make them proud by respecting the art," she says.

She adds, "I'm excited to start making music in Spanish, but it has to be done right. I wouldn't want to just do it for the sake of it being a trend, I take it to heart."

For the 22 year old, staying true to herself throughout her musical career has been pivotal to her success, as she shares a message she hopes will resonate with her fans and other Latinas who are trying to break out into the artistic world.

"Because you're Latina [it] doesn't mean you need to follow the stereotype, over sexualize yourself because someone says that's 'part of the look,'" she explains.