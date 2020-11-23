Exclusive: Sofía Reyes on Her First Virtual Concert

Sofía Reyes is excited about her first virtual concert. The Mexican star is headlining the latest edition of Bud Light Seltzer Sessions on Friday, December 4 at 9 p.m. ET. "This show is going to go live through my Facebook and YouTube channel. It's the first time we've done an actual show without a crowd," she tells People CHICA about the concert, which she hopes will cheer up her fans watching from home. "I'm feeling really grateful, really excited, also a bit nervous. [Performing] is something I really miss."

Image zoom Credit: (John Parra/Getty Images)

The Bud Light Seltzer Sessions have been previously headlined by Aventura, Brad Paisley, and Jason Derulo. "We've been rehearsing and putting a lot of effort into this show," the singer says. She will be performing new songs, as well as doing a special tribute to Selena Quintanilla. "About three years ago I started getting into her music, and watching documentaries about her," she says about the Queen of Tex-Mex. "It inspires me how she became a legend in this industry and how she was always herself."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

Reyes adds about the show: "We are recording the show in my garage so it's a very at-home vibe. We brought incredible lights and mirrors. We are putting a lot of love and time into it." After co-starring with Thalía and Farina in the Facebook Watch show Latin Music Queens, she is working on releasing two new albums. One will include new singles with a more urban and pop sound like "Echalo Pa' Ca," and the second project will have an acoustic feel. "I want to show this raw version of me on the piano," she says. "During the COVID pandemic I got really inspired to put that out there. It's a little scary because the lyrics are very vulnerable, but I'm ready to share it."

Image zoom Credit: (Javier Bragado/Getty Images)