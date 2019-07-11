Sofía Lama Talks About Role of TV Host María Celeste Arrarás in Series El Secreto de Selena

Actress Sofía Lama talks about playing the role of TV host María Celeste Arrarás on the upcoming Telemundo series El Secreto de Selena
In order to truly put herself in the shoes of renowned TV host María Celeste Arrarás for her role in the series El Secreto de Selena, Mexican actress Sofia Lama shadowed the Puerto Rican journalist and spent time with her behind the scenes of her show Al Rojo Vivo (Telemundo). “It was a lot of fun because when we see her on TV she is this serious journalist and when I met her she is really funny and charming. I liked being able to portray that on screen,” she tells People CHICA of playing her character in the series, based on Arrarás’ best-selling book by the same title. “I had to portray the María Celeste that we see in the newscast, and also had to show the charming, relaxed and joyful María Celeste that she is in her personal life.”