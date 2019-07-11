Sofía Lama Talks About Role of TV Host María Celeste Arrarás in Series El Secreto de Selena

Lama spent hours watching old clips on Youtube of María Celeste co-hosting Primer Impacto, where she worked in the 90s when she covered Selena Quintanilla‘s tragic death and interviewed her killer Yolanda Saldívar. She copied the Puerto Rican TV host’s accent, tone of voice and mannerisms. One of the things the actress enjoyed most was the physical transformation that came with this role. “I dyed my own hair red like she had it in the early 2000s and used a wig with the haircut she wore in the 90s,” she recalls. She also had to wear vintage jackets, blouses and shoes like the ones Arrarás wore decades ago.

Image zoom (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Arrarás also spoke to People en Español about seeing her character on screen in the series, coming to Telemundo in August. “She masterfully captured my attitude. I’m really happy,” the Emmy-winning TV host says of Lamas’ portrayal of her. She also told the magazine in its latest cover story on the TV series, that audiences will be surprised by what they will learn about María Celeste’s own personal life during the time she investigated Selena Quintanilla’s murder and wrote her book.

“It’s a TV series that breaks the mold,” Lama concludes. “We did it with a lot of love and respect for Selena’s memory. Selena was a great example of the American Dream. She was a woman with a big dream and big star quality that achieved so much.”