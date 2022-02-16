Sofía Jirau Breaks Barriers as First Victoria's Secret Model With Down Syndrome

The Puerto Rican model has shown the world she is limitless as part of the Love Cloud campaign.

Sofía Jirau knew the path to her dreams were limitless.

The 24-year-old Puerto Rican has made history in the fashion industry as the first Victoria's Secret model with Down Syndrome.

"One day I dreamed it, I worked for it, and now it's a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret, I'm Victoria's Secret first model with Down Syndrome," she wrote on her Instagram account on Monday. "Thanks to all of you for always supporting my projects. Thanks to @victoriassecret for seeing in me a #limitless model and making me part of the Love Cloud Collection's inclusive campaign. This is only the beginning, now we're talking!"

Jirau is one of 18 models part of the new Victoria's Secret inclusion campaign for the Love Cloud which is made up of women of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.

She made her modeling debut on her 23rd birthday in 2019, and by February 2020 she was on the runway at New York Fashion Week, showing off her talents for designer Marisa Santiago. According to her website, her favorite phrase and life motto is "#Alavett (I love it)".

"When I was little, I looked at myself in the mirror and said, 'I'm going to be a model and a businesswoman,'" she told PEOPLE.

She added on her Instagram account "I was born for this and I want to show the world that I have everything a model needs to shine."