The singer-actress was sophisticated yet sustainable at the CNN Heroes awards ceremony wearing a dress that was over 40 years old.

The red carpet has long been the place where celebrities show off the latest fashions straight off the runway, but thanks to stars like Sofia Carson, a more sustainable approach is taking over.

For the 2022 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute red carpet, the Purple Hearts actress wore a vintage Bill Blass gown from 1978, making her pick almost 45 years old.

The couture dress with billowing sleeves, an embroidered swirling pattern and a low neckline was chosen with the help of celebrity stylist Nicolas Bru, who complemented the gown with classic, understated jewelry.

Sofia Carson, CNN Heroes, vintage dress Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

Stylist Bru found the piece with the help of Tab Vintage, a luxury boutique that sources clothes of all eras and is beloved by celebrities like Shakira, Camilla Cabello, Bella Hadid and more.

Like Carson, these celebrities are paving the way for a different kind of red carpet, where archival fashions are just as, if not more, likely to make a best-dressed list as something pulled from a fashion show.

These vintage pieces serve as an ode to fashion history while also presenting an alternative to one-of-a-kind gowns that are only worn once.

Sofia Carson, CNN Heroes, vintage dress, Bill Blass Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN

For her beauty look, Carson turned to makeup artist Claudia Betancur and hairstylist Caile Noble, who channeled the old Hollywood inspiration behind the design.

During the peak of his career, designer Bill Blass was known for his glamorous, elegant approach to fashion, and gowns like the one Carson wore helped bring American designers to the forefront of fashion during the 1970s.

Sofia Carson, CNN Heroes Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN

Later in the evening, Carson changed into a performance look crafted by Giambattista Valli, which she wore to sing her song with Diane Warren, "Applause," from the movie Tell It Like a Woman.