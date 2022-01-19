The singer and actress will be cosponsoring the scholarship, which is given out to a lucky student pursuing music education by the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation.

Sofia Carson is Looking to Further "Amplify" Latino Voices in Music With Her New Scholarship

Actress and singer Sofia Carson understands the value and importance that music can play in someone's life.

So, she's decided to give back in a major way.

On January 18, the "LOUD" singer announced her Sofia Carson Prodigy Scholarship with the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation.

In a video and formal announcement shared to her social media, Carson says, "It is my immense honor to announce the "Sofia Carson Prodigy Scholarship" with the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation.

She continues, "As Global Ambassador of the Foundation, it has been my privilege to witness their transformational mission, changing lives through the power of music education. It is my honor to partner with my [Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation] family to cosponsor a scholarship that will help change the life of an ever-deserving, brilliant, young Latin musician, with an opportunity to attend Berklee College of Music this 2022 fall semester."

She ended her statement by adding, "Together, may we continue to amplify and lift up powerful Latin voices, and their music, in every corner of our world."

Billboard reports that Carson will be helping to fund the four-year scholarship, which will total in an amount of $200,000, for a student seeking at bachelor's degree at the Berklee School of Music.

The publication also notes that the Prodigy Scholarship is typically given to a young Latino, between the ages of 17 to 25, who showcases an immense passion for Latin music but is in need of some assistance to fund their education.