For this installment of #SkinDeep, we’re exploring the pros and cons of the ingredient that has the beauty community divided.

What to Know About Snail Mucin Before Adding to Your Skin Care Routine

Would you put slime on your face if it promised to work wonders?

Snail mucin has been around for decades in the K-Beauty world, but it's starting to gain more traction in the United States thanks in part to skin care aficionados on TikTok.

According to avid users, the ingredient helps keep skin moisturized, increases collagen production and can even help repair damage to the skin or scarring.

However, before you run out and go buy some magic goo, it's important to note there isn't a lot of research or data on snail mucin and it's possible that existing products you may already own are just as if not more effective.

One of our favorite skin care experts, Charlotte Palermino, recently published a video on the topic and offered up a great alternative.

"Glycerin has way better efficacy data and is cheaper and you don't have to put snails on treadmills to harvest it," she states.

As she mentions, it's important to take into account that snail mucin is far from vegan—it's not just the trail they leave behind, but a special secretion they release when agitated.

Gel and cream double texture swatch smear on pink background, transparent snail mucin serum skin care product stroke flat lay, cream with hyaluronic acid Credit: Getty Images / IKvyatkovskaya

Not only is there an ick factor, it may verge on unethical for some buyers and while some brands do use synthetic versions, is it even worth buying at that point?

If you're already loving a product with mucin in it, we're not discouraging you from using it!