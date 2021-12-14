7 Healthy Habits That'll Help You Sleep Better At Night
Apart from eating, sleeping is one of the more important tasks people participate in every day. People Chica has found a few simple habits that'll help you sleep better at night.
Getting Enough Sun During The Day
In order to have a fully functioning and regulated circadian rhythm, Healthline suggests that folks increase their daytime light exposure. A research study found that people where able to fall asleep 83% faster when they took in some daily vitamin D.
Keeping Consistent Sleep & Waking Times
Think of your circadian rhythm like a time loop—starting and stopping at set times throughout the day. Having a set bed and wake time will help you get better overall sleep.
Optimize Your Bedroom Environment
When trying to catch those ZZZs, Healthline suggests making sure that your bedroom surroundings are there to facilitate that and not hinder it. What does that mean? Try incorporating soothing sounds, regulating the room's temperature and making your bed extra cozy.
Avoid Drinking Caffeinated Beverages Too Late
While caffeinated drinks are a great way to help wake up the body and keep it focused, it's not so good when trying to go to bed. Healthline reports that caffeine can stimulate the body for up to six hours.
Exercise Daily, But Not At Night
While daily exercise is always beneficial to the body, doing it at night could be bad. Post workout bodies are typically more alert, so doing anything right before bed could keep you up all night.
Avoid Eating Late
Healthline notes that eating close to your bedtime could delay the body's release of melatonin.
Doing Relaxing Things Before Bed
Another great habit to help aid your body in falling asleep is to do something that will clear the mind and relax you mentally—be it reading a book, meditating or doing your nightly skincare routine.