Inspired by their cult-favorite POREfessional primer, Benefit's new line of skin care helps reduce the appearance of pores by addressing the root cause.

One of our favorites is their foaming toner with AHAs and PHAs to gently exfoliate skin.

Benefit Cosmetics, The POREfessional Tight 'n Toned Pore-Refining AHA+PHA Toner, $34, sephora.com