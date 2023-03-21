Chica Star Products: Our 10 Skin Care Favorites for Spring/Summer
Handpicked by People en Español's beauty experts, these products are our must-haves for hydrated, glowing, and healthy skin. Each and every one of these star products was chosen with the People Chica audience in mind.
Clean Start
Non-stripping, yet tough on dirt and impurities, this vegan cleaner is great for everyday use and slowly improves your skin's appearance over time.
The Ordinary, Glucoside Foaming Cleanser, $12.50, sephora.com
Ultimate Sheet Mask
We always love a good sheet mask, but this new offering takes things to the next level with a snug fabric that always stays put even when you're moving around so self-care doesn't have to be stationary.
Dr. Jart+, Ceramidin™ Cream-Infused Mask, $15, sephora.com
Barrier Protection
Rich with peptides and vitamin E, this tried and true brand's oil locks in hydration and strengthens skin without clogging pores.
OLEHENRIKSEN, Hydrabarrier Nourishing Face Oil, $58, sephora.com
"Mancha" Treatment
Apart from being one of the most affordable skin care picks on this list, we're loving this oil for its soothing blend of turmeric and rosemary designed to help prevent hyperpigmentation and tackle dark spots.
APTO Skincare, Tumeric & Rosemary Moisturizing Glow Oil, $10, target.com
Gentle Exfoliation
Help your skin glow from within with this brightening toner formulated with lactic and mandelic acids to gently exfoliate skin without leaving it stripped of its natural oils.
BYOMA, Brightening Toner, $14.99, target.com
Hydrating Serum
Polyglutamic Acid is one of our new favorite skin care ingredients, as it locks in moisture without feeling too heavy. Try it out in this clean, affordable serum.
SEPHORA COLLECTION, Hydrating Serum, $20, sephora.com
On The Go Treatment
Get flawless skin the French way with this spot treatment that simultaneously covers and heals breakouts. Plus, the packaging is compact enough that you can slip it into any handbag for on the go touch-ups.
Payot, 2-In-1 Purifying and Concealing Pen, $22, payot.com
The No Makeup Look
Co-created by Latina entrepreneur Whitney McElwain, this product combines a serum, tinted moisturizer, and SPF all into one so your daily routine can be as seamless as possible.
Daybird, Tinted Skincare, $39.50, daybird.co
Exciting Innovation
Inspired by their cult-favorite POREfessional primer, Benefit's new line of skin care helps reduce the appearance of pores by addressing the root cause.
One of our favorites is their foaming toner with AHAs and PHAs to gently exfoliate skin.
Benefit Cosmetics, The POREfessional Tight 'n Toned Pore-Refining AHA+PHA Toner, $34, sephora.com
SPF Pick
Protect your skin from UV damage with a mineral formula tinted with a flexible shade that layers beautifully under makeup or looks great on its own.
Neutrogena, Mineral UV Tint Face Liquid Sunscreen, $16.99, target.com