7 Foods That'll Keep Your Skin Plump And Hydrated This Winter
Winter weather can wreck havoc on your skin. Fret not, People Chica has found seven delicious foods to help keep your skin looking flawless.
Coconut Oil
Healthline states that coconuts contain antioxidants that protect your cells from damage. Coconut oil, and the fruit's flesh, also has natural antibacterial properties that help the skin stay moisturized and prevent breakouts.
Beetroot
Beets are high in vitamin C—making them a great agent in preventing wrinkles, cell damage and fine lines. Drink beetroot juice in the morning or add some to your salads for an added skin boost.
Carrots
Like beets, carrots are packed with vitamin C (which also produces collagen). Carrots also help with the removal of free radicals from the skin. They're also full of beta carotene—an ingredient vital to skin's hydration.
Broccoli
Healthline states that broccoli is packed with essential vitamins and minerals like zinc, vitamin A and vitamin C. It contains lutein and beta carotene.
Oatmeal
For centuries, oatmeal has been used as a remedy to soothe skin and reduce inflammation. According to Medical News Today, oatmeal is packed with nutrients, minerals, and vitamins that help promote healthy skin. Its high fiber content also helps the body push out unnecessary toxins.
Berries
Berries not only taste great, but they're also incredible allies to your skin. Full of antioxidants, they help the stimulation of collagen with their boost of vitamin C and other minerals.
Avocado
The healthy fats, minerals and vitamins found in avocado help with the production of collagen and elastin in our skin.