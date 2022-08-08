Why Double Cleansing Should Be a Part of Your Skin Care Routine
This #SkinDeep, we're diving into double cleansing, the key to getting all your makeup off in one go and never staining your towels with mascara again.
What is Double Cleansing?
Double cleansing is a two-step method for washing your face.
First with an oil-based option (either a cleansing oil, balm or micellar water) to gently remove makeup and dirt, then with a cleanser to wash off residue.
Benefits
If you wear makeup regularly, especially waterproof options, you've probably found residual mascara after washing your face.
A double cleanse ensures your skin is the cleanest it can be, which will help you reap the benefits of all your skin care actives.
Peach & Lily, Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser, $32, peachandlily.com
Do I Have To?
If you aren't wearing makeup or stayed indoors all day without any SPF, you may not need to double cleanse that day.
However, it's a great technique to incorporate into your routine for when you want a deeper cleanse.
The Ordinary, Squalane Cleanser, $19.90, sephora.com
Potential Side Effects
Being too aggressive with your cleansing routine could disrupt your skin's barrier and strip it of natural oils.
Make sure to stick to gentle options like the ones featured in this gallery.
Clinique, Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover, $36, sephora.com
How To Start
You only need to double cleanse once a day—we prefer at night when we need to wash off makeup and any potential dirt or bacteria from being outdoors.
Massage an oil-based cleanser into your skin to help break down that initial layer, rinse and then follow up with a gentle, standard cleanser of your choice.
DHC, Deep Cleansing Oil, $29, dermstore.com
Oily Skin
It may seem counterproductive, but oil-based cleansers can be great for oily skin as they can help eliminate sebum.
You can also try micellar water for something that feels more lightweight.
La Roche-Posay, Micellar Water, $12.99, dermstore.com
Dry Skin
Use this as an opportunity to boost hydration rather than over-washing.
Try a cleansing balm that dissolves makeup while nourishing your skin with aloe and hyaluronic acid.
Milk Makeup, Hydro Ungrip Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm, $36, sephora.com