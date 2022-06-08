The Breakdown on AHAs vs. BHAs: What Are They and How Are They Different?
Ever wonder what's the difference between AHA and BHA chemical exfoliators? In this installment of #SkinDeep, we deep dive into the details of these powerful ingredients so you can figure out how they fit into your unique skin care routine.
What Are AHAs?
Short for alpha-hydroxy acids, AHAs are gentle exfoliants derived from sugarcane and other plants, like glycolic acid.
First Aid Beauty, FAB Skin Lab Resurfacing Liquid 10% AHA, $55, target.com
AHA Benefits
AHAs help remove dead skin cells through the process of chemical exfoliation.
They also help moisturize and stimulate collagen production, making them perfect for drier skin types.
The Ordinary, Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toning Solution, $10, sephora.com
What Are BHAs?
BHAs are beta-hydroxy acids.
You may recognize one of the most popular types, salicylic acid, since its commonly used in acne-fighting products.
The INKEY List, Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA) Blemish + Blackhead Serum, $11.99, sephora.com
BHA Benefits
As exfoliants, BHAs penetrate deeper into pores, making them ideal for acne-prone skin.
Plus, they help fight excess oil production while still being gentle.
Sephora Collection, Targeted Pores Serum with BHA + PHA, $20, sephora.com
What's the Difference?
Both ingredients exfoliate, but AHA is ideal for dry skin, while BHA is more suited for fighting acne on oily skin.
Herbivore, Prism AHA + BHA Exfoliating Glow Serum, $54, sephora.com
Combining the Two
While both actives tackle separate issues, they can work together in powerful formulas to target bumps, acne or pores in non-sensitive areas.
The Ordinary, AHA 30% + BHA 2% Exfoliating Peeling Solution, $8, sephora.com
Ideal Partners
AHA and BHA can both be paired up with additional skin care ingredients, like vitamin C, allowing you to tackle multiple skin concerns at once.
SkinCeuticals, C + AHA, $138, dermstore.com
Use With Caution
When it comes to chemical exfoliating, less is more!
Make sure to do a patch test before using a new product and only use it once or twice a week.
After use, make sure to finish your routine with hydration and plenty of SPF.
La Roche-Posay, Double Repair Face Moisturizer, $19.99, dermstore.com