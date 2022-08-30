Here's How the Viral "Skin Cycling" Routine Can Improve Your Skin

Now, the app is obsessed with a new approach to a balanced skin care routine and thankfully, the advice comes straight from a dermatologist.

First coined by Dr. Whitney Bowe, "skin cycling" is a method of incorporating exfoliation and retinol into your routine that maximizes efficacy while protecting your skin barrier.

Essentially, your routine cycles through four nights: night one you exfoliate, night two you use retinol and then on nights three and four you let your skin rest from harsh actives.

Follow along as we break down each step of the routine below

Night One: Exfoliation

On her TikTok, Dr. Bowe recommends starting things off with a chemical exfoliant.

The idea behind this step is to gently remove dead skin cells, which will help retinol work more effectively on the next night.

Your routine should go as follows: wash face, exfoliate and moisturize.

Sisley Paris, Exfoliating Enzyme Mask, $135, sisley-paris.com

If you're looking for an effective yet gentle chemical exfoliant, we recommend this Exfoliating Enzyme Mask by Sisley Paris.

Night Two: Retinol

Next comes the powerful anti-aging and acne-fighting ingredient.

Retinol stimulates your skin's cell turnover and collagen production but can be quite irritating for first-time users, which is why using gentle formulas and spacing out applications like in skin cycling can be beneficial.

Eve Lom, Radiance Repair Retinol Serum, $185, evelom.com

If you're just starting out with the ingredient, try a gentle formula with encapsulated retinol first.

As with the first night, you should still wash and moisturize before and after.

Nights Three & Four: Hydration

Finally, the last two days of your routine are as easy as can be.

Stick to gentle cleansing and hydration through the use of rich moisturizers and serums.

La Roche-Posay, Cicaplast Balm, $17.69, target.com