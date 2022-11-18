Chica Star Products: Our 7 Skin Care Favorites for Fall/Winter
Handpicked by People en Español's beauty experts, these products are our must-haves for hydrated, glowing and healthy skin. Each and every one of these star products were chosen with the People Chica audience in mind.
Eliminate Acne
Help breakouts heal overnight by letting these hydrocolloid patches do their job flattening and reducing the appearance of blemishes in just one use.
Neutrogena, Stubborn Acne Blemish Patches, $9.99, target.com
Protected Barrier
While winter may threaten to dry out your skin, this ultra-hydrating cream powered by east Asian medicinal plants will keep you feeling hydrated and dewy.
Yina, Hydracloud Cream, $85, yina.co
Plumping Peptides
Get Hailey Bieber-approved "glazed donut" skin with just a few pumps of this fast-absorbing, hydrating serum.
rhode, Peptide Glazing Fluid, $29, rhodeskin.com
Breathable Moisture
This oil-free and fragrance-free formula is ideal for sensitive, combination skin and will never feel too heavy or clog your pores.
Community Sixty-Six, Hydrating Gel Moisturizer, $25, sephora.com
Squeaky Clean
A good cleansing balm should be a staple in any makeup user's beauty kit—we're loving this cruelty-free option that leaves behind zero residue and daily build-up.
Farmacy, Green Clean Makeup Meltway Cleansing Balm, $36, sephora.com
Brighten and Blur
Our new hack for dark circles?
This eye cream goes beyond hydrating to plump and brings life back to your under eyes, no matter how tired you may be.
Dr Naomi, Catfish Blurring Eye Cream, $85, drnaomi.com
Crystal Infused
Add a touch of crystal healing into your beauty routine with a mist that helps illuminate your skin inside and out.
Pink Moon, Over the Moon Lunar Rose Mist, $38, pinkmoon.co