Chica Star Products: Our 7 Skin Care Favorites for Fall/Winter

Por Laura Acosta Noviembre 18, 2022
Credit: Courtesy of brands

Handpicked by People en Español's beauty experts, these products are our must-haves for hydrated, glowing and healthy skin. Each and every one of these star products were chosen with the People Chica audience in mind.

Eliminate Acne

Credit: Courtesy of Neutrogena

Help breakouts heal overnight by letting these hydrocolloid patches do their job flattening and reducing the appearance of blemishes in just one use.

Neutrogena, Stubborn Acne Blemish Patches, $9.99, target.com

Protected Barrier

Credit: Courtesy of Yina

While winter may threaten to dry out your skin, this ultra-hydrating cream powered by east Asian medicinal plants will keep you feeling hydrated and dewy.

Yina, Hydracloud Cream, $85, yina.co

Plumping Peptides

Credit: Courtesy of rhode

Get Hailey Bieber-approved "glazed donut" skin with just a few pumps of this fast-absorbing, hydrating serum.

rhode, Peptide Glazing Fluid, $29, rhodeskin.com

Breathable Moisture

Credit: Courtesy of Community Sixty Six

This oil-free and fragrance-free formula is ideal for sensitive, combination skin and will never feel too heavy or clog your pores.

Community Sixty-Six, Hydrating Gel Moisturizer, $25, sephora.com

Squeaky Clean

Credit: Courtesy of Farmacy

A good cleansing balm should be a staple in any makeup user's beauty kit—we're loving this cruelty-free option that leaves behind zero residue and daily build-up.

Farmacy, Green Clean Makeup Meltway Cleansing Balm, $36, sephora.com

Brighten and Blur

Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Naomi

Our new hack for dark circles?

This eye cream goes beyond hydrating to plump and brings life back to your under eyes, no matter how tired you may be. 

Dr Naomi, Catfish Blurring Eye Cream, $85, drnaomi.com

Crystal Infused

Credit: Courtesy of Pink Moon

Add a touch of crystal healing into your beauty routine with a mist that helps illuminate your skin inside and out.

Pink Moon, Over the Moon Lunar Rose Mist, $38, pinkmoon.co

By Laura Acosta