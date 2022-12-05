7 Skin Care Gift Sets that Won't Break the Bank
Shopping for a skin care-obsessed friend on a budget? Here are our picks that feel luxe without going over $40.
K-Beauty
At $15, this three-product set is our most wallet-friendly pick, and the cruelty-free masks within are sure to please.
Peach Slices, K-Beauty Stars Mask Kit, $15, ulta.com
Brightening Duo
Gift a brightening creme and physical exfoliant from the beloved Scandinavian brand, OLEHENRIKSEN.
OLEHENRIKSEN, The Smooth Search Scrub & Moisturizer Duo, $16.80, olehenriksen.com
Mix and Mask
Help your friend or family member discover their favorite treatment with this set of five masks that address everything from dryness to acne.
Origins, Mask This Way 5-Mask Starter Set, $16, sephora.com
Essential Trio
Helping someone get started with an effective, yet affordable routine?
Look no further than this three-step kit that includes a full-size serum.
BYOMA, Hydrating Skincare Set, $17, target.com
Holiday Glow
Just like their makeup, PÜR's hydrating skin care is always vegan and formulated with clean ingredients.
PÜR, A Spritz of PÜR Mini Skincare Starter Set, $18.20, ulta.com
Luxury on a Budget
Make an impact this holiday season with a gift set of this luxe, yet affordable clarifying minis.
Tatcha, Clarifying Cleanse + Hydrate Duo, $27, sephora.com
For the Expert
Skin care aficionados will love receiving these full-size best-sellers from the cult-favorite brand The Ordinary.
The Ordinary, The Big Set, $39.60, sephora.com