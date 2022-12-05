7 Skin Care Gift Sets that Won't Break the Bank

Por Laura Acosta Diciembre 05, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Shopping for a skin care-obsessed friend on a budget? Here are our picks that feel luxe without going over $40.

1 de 7

K-Beauty

Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

At $15, this three-product set is our most wallet-friendly pick, and the cruelty-free masks within are sure to please.

Peach Slices, K-Beauty Stars Mask Kit, $15, ulta.com

2 de 7

Brightening Duo

Credit: Courtesy of OLEHENRIKSEN

Gift a brightening creme and physical exfoliant from the beloved Scandinavian brand, OLEHENRIKSEN.

OLEHENRIKSEN, The Smooth Search Scrub & Moisturizer Duo, $16.80, olehenriksen.com

3 de 7

Mix and Mask

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Help your friend or family member discover their favorite treatment with this set of five masks that address everything from dryness to acne.

Origins, Mask This Way 5-Mask Starter Set, $16, sephora.com

4 de 7

Essential Trio

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Helping someone get started with an effective, yet affordable routine?

Look no further than this three-step kit that includes a full-size serum.

BYOMA, Hydrating Skincare Set, $17, target.com

5 de 7

Holiday Glow

Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

Just like their makeup, PÜR's hydrating skin care is always vegan and formulated with clean ingredients.

PÜR, A Spritz of PÜR Mini Skincare Starter Set, $18.20, ulta.com

6 de 7

Luxury on a Budget

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Make an impact this holiday season with a gift set of this luxe, yet affordable clarifying minis.

Tatcha, Clarifying Cleanse + Hydrate Duo, $27, sephora.com

7 de 7

For the Expert

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Skin care aficionados will love receiving these full-size best-sellers from the cult-favorite brand The Ordinary.

The Ordinary, The Big Set, $39.60, sephora.com

By Laura Acosta