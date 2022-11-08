Keep the Moisture in this Winter with these 13 Skin Care Brands
As winter gets closer and closer, much like the falling leaves, our skin also begins to change. With this in mind, we've compiled a list of 13 brands to help you keep the moisture in.
SoChok SkinLove
SoChok SkinLove understands that it's never too early to start taking care of your skin.
With their kid, tween and teenager friendly line of skin care products, SoChok SkinLove wants to help instill the good practice of protecting the skin barrier in a fun and simple way.
SoChok SkinLove, items starting at $8, sochokskinlove.com
Fleuri Beauty
Powered by nature, health and Japanese harmony, Fleuri Beauty's products are potent allies on your journey to better looking skin.
Fleuri Beauty, items starting at $35, fleuribeauty.com
Pure Daily Care
Sometimes we can't make it to the derm or esthetician's office for our routine facial—especially when it's cold out.
Pure Daily Care's NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand Set will help you maintain and boost your skin all through the winter and beyond.
Pure Daily Care, NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand Set, $99.95 (special 70% off), puredailycare.com
Eczema Honey Co
Having sensitive skin-related issues can make finding the right products that are both effective and soothing a task.
Whether you experience eczema or just have sensitive skin, Eczema Honey Co's products want to help your skin feel and look its best.
Eczema Honey Co, items starting at $6.95, eczemahoneyco.com
Aminnah
Who says skin care can't be whimsical and potent?
Aminnah's products are handmade, vegan-friendly and made from all-natural and organic ingredients.
Aminnah, items starting at $20, aminnah.shop
Clean Beauty By Ana K
Clean Beauty By Ana K was created with the goal of helping you achieve your best looking skin.
The brand, owned by a Nicaraguen-born International Makeup Artist and Medical Aestetician, uses top ingredients and science to get your skin where it needs to go.
Clean Beauty By Ana K, items starting at $3, anakcosmetics.com
Dr. Wells Products
Dr. Wells' brand philosophy follows a holistic and natural approach to skin care and overall health.
Dr. Sherian Wells is a Board Certified Holistic Health Practitioner who opened her holistic practice and created her line of products as a way to help others lead better, healthier lives.
Dr. Wells Products, items starting at $10, drwellsproducts.com
Koope
A proponent of the #skinimalism movement and philosophy, Koope wants to give you skin care that's free of the "nasty stuff" and full of the good stuff.
Koope, items starting at $20, koope.com
Gemini Beauty
Gemini Beauty wants to create skin care that not only works wonders for your skin, but it also support Lupus warriors everywhere.
Gemini Beauty, items starting at $38, geminibeauty.com
FactorFive
FactorFive wants to take a scientific approach to humanizing skin care.
It's products want to help replenish your skin with all the nutrients it loses as we age.
FactorFive, items starting $22, factorfiveskin.com
Dr. Naomi
Dr. Naomi wants to provide you with skin care products that don't carry a long list of ingredients.
Dr. Naomi, items starting at $25, drnaomi.com
Marianella
Marianella is a Latinx, Women and Queer-owned skin care brand that uses some of the best ingredients around.
Everything is sustainably sourced and specially handcrafted to give you and your skin the experience of a lifetime.
Marianella, items starting at $8, marianella.co
Pink Moon
Pink Moon's Once in a Pink Moon star sign-inspired skin care line was created in collaboration with expert astrologer Evelyn Zuel to help you tap into the wisdom of astrology while supporting your unique skin.
The line has four different three-step rituals each based on the astrological elements and star signs. It is 100% vegan and made with intentionally-sourced ingredients.
The line launches on November 21.
Pink Moon, Once in a Pink Moon, items starting at $28 (Bundles for $105), pinkmoon.co