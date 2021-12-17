Body oils can an incredible ally for your skin during the winter season.

Why You Should Be Incorporating Body Oil In Your Skin Care Routine During The Winter Months

The cold winter season can wreck havoc on one's skin causing it to dry up and become patchy. Per Healthline, the brutal winter winds and the low humidity levels can pull all of the moisture out your face and body.

What signs should be look for? Look for things like redness, itchiness, cracks and burning.

People en Español's fashion and beauty editor Yolaine Diaz says, "During the winter skin loses moisture, which is why it's necessary to switch the body cream you use during summer to a thicker and richer one during the winter months."

crema para el cuello, cuello Credit: Getty Images

Diaz continues, "Using body butters or oils overnight can help you to achieve that healthy and glowing skin you want. Oils are also a great option when you want to use a skirt during the winter as it will make your skin look amazing while maintaining the hydration."

Diaz also notes that folks should stay away from body scrubs as they will do more harm than good during the winter.

With so many options out on the market, it could hard to figure out which one to go with. Fret not, People en Español's fashion and beauty writers, Pilar Sopeséns Izuel and Laura Acosta, have shared their go-to brands when they are looking for something nourishing for their skin.

Sopeséns Izuel loves using Payot's Revitalizing Body Oil with Thyme Essential Oil.

She says, "The smell is rich and luxurious. The thyme essence makes me feel like I am being transported to the countryside."

She continues, "My tip would be to apply it when the skin is still damp from the shower, as it's easier to spread."

Acosta loves using oils from the Latinx-owned New York-based Jaboneria Marianella, which was launched by a mother and son duo.

Acosta says, "My biggest tip is to give the oil plenty of time to sink into your skin before you use any other products—especially if you're using a face oil before makeup."

Don't want to use body oils just yet? Diaz suggests looking for things that pack in the moisture in other ways. "Look for creams with ingredients like vitamin E, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and ceramides," she explains.