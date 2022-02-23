8 Reasons Why You Need to Add Tea Tree Oil to Your Skin Care Lineup
Skin care is everything, so incorporating things that help promote glowy, dewy skin is important. Enter, tea tree oil. People Chica understands the benefits of this oil & how it can transform your skin. Here are eight tips that'll help you on your journey.
What is Tea Tree Oil?
Tea tree oil, also known as melaleuca, is an essential oil that derives from the leaves of the Australian tea tree. This oil is typically added to soaps, lotions and skin products due to its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that make it an excellent skin care partner.
Treats Dark Spots
According to Healthline, due to its rich antimicrobial and soothing properties, it can help in reducing the appearance of scars that cause discoloration, hyperpigmentation and dark spots.
How to use: Dilute a few drops of the oil into your moisturizer or sunscreen.
Gets Rid of Acne
According to a study by the Australian Journal of Dermatology, the antibacterial properties of tea tree oil may help treat acne by reducing inflammation and killing pimple-causing bacteria.
Soothes Dry Skin, Itching and Irritation
Mixing a few drops of tea tree oil into a small amount of moisturizer or carrier oil (i.e. coconut oil) after the shower as it can help reduce itching and irritation on dry skin.
Helps With Dandruff
Add a few drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo or mix it with a carrier oil and apply to the scalp to remove dandruff and impurities from your hair.
Balances Oily Skin and Moisturizes
Due to its antiseptic properties, tea tree oil is an ally in combating oily skin. By mixing drops of the oil with a moisturizer or sunscreen (or using a toner) you can reduce oiliness.
Helps With Psoriasis and Eczema
According to Healthline, tea tree oil has been shown to be more effective than zinc oxide and clobetasone butyrate creams for eczema. Additionally, for people with psoriasis it may help with symptoms such as infection, inflammation and by boosting immunity.
Removes Fungus From Nails and Skin Tags
According to the Mayo Clinic, applying tea tree oil cream or dabbing a small amount mixed with a carrier oil can reduce athlete's foot, remove skin tags and help with removing fungus from skin and nails.
Antiseptic for Scrapes and Cuts
The antibacterial effects of tea tree oil effectively treat wounds and scrapes.