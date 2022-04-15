Top 3 Benefits of Using Vanilla in Your Daily Beauty Routine

Vanilla hosts a wide variety of benefits that can help soothe your mind, body and soul.

Vanilla is one of the most versatile ingredients on the planet, which is why it has become one of the most sought-after flavors and scents ever. When people smell vanilla, a sense of warmth and comfort seems to take over, putting everyone at ease.

The sweet aroma not only soothes the palate, it also calms the mind and it has amazing benefits for your skin and hair, too!

Vanilla beans and vanilla extract—both derived from the Vanilla Planifolia orchid—are often used in many cosmetic and skin care products.

This mighty ingredient not only provides a delicious scent, but also has some unknown benefits you may not know of.

Woman enjoys routine applying moisturizing cream on face Credit: Getty Images / Maria Korneeva

It's a one-stop shop for your skin

Vanilla is rich in antioxidants, which neutralizes free radicals and reverses the skin damage caused by them. It helps to slow down signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and age spots. It not only leaves your skin feeling rejuvenated, but also smelling lovely.

Beauty wonders vanilla beans Credit: Courtesy

Simply Natural Madagascar, Vanilla Bean Face Cream, $27, simplynaturalmadagascar.com

It is also loaded with different B vitamins like niacin, thiamin, riboflavin and vitamin B6, all of which help maintain the skin's health and gives you a radiant look.

It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which is great if your skin is prone to acne breakouts. It also improves acne scars, soothes redness and calms irritation.

Beauty wonders vanilla beans Credit: Courtesy

Burt's Bees, Vanilla Bean Lip Balm, $3.16, walmart.com

Experiencing dry, chapped lips? Add a little vanilla. Not only will it smell great, but it can help improve the texture of the skin.

Hair care multitasking

These benefits aren't limited to your face, your scalp and hair will love vanilla, too!

All those B vitamins will promote a healthy foundation and atmosphere for hair growth by eliminating toxins that build up in our day-to-day life. They also boost the creation of keratin, repair cuticle damage and deliver oxygen to the hair follicles.

Vanilla is also rich in minerals like iron, calcium, zinc, potassium and magnesium—all of which stimulate blood circulation in your scalp and are necessary for hair growth.

Beauty wonders vanilla beans Credit: Courtesy

Maui Moisture, Smooth & Repair + Vanilla Bean Shampoo, $7.09, mauimoisture.com

The soothing properties of vanilla help bring balance to the scalp and soften dry, rough hair. It helps to keep breakage and roughness at a minimum.

Vanilla oil is loaded with moisturizing properties, so lathering your strands with this extract will give your locks an extra boost of moisture and shine.

It helps coping with stress

Whether using aromatherapy or just relaxing with a cup of vanilla tea, this ingredient can help reduce your anxiety or any other stressful emotions.

Beauty wonders vanilla beans Credit: Courtesy

Beloved, Coconut & Warm Vanilla Body Cream, $9.99, target.com

When the brain recognizes the sweet scent, you will experience a pleasant feeling that reduces your stress levels.

Beauty wonders vanilla beans Credit: Courtesy

Lavanila, Pure Vanilla The Healthy Candle, $16, lavanila.com