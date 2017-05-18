We have a scary update about skin cancer

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

The weather is warming up by the minute, so if you don’t have sunscreen packed in your bag at all times, you might want to consider tossing it in with your afternoon snacks. Especially when you see the latest research about the prevalence of skin cancer. Mayo Clinic published a study showing that, between 2000 and 2010, diagnoses of two different skin cancers increased by more than 140 percent. Ok, that’s frightening.

The first that saw a scary increase in diagnoses was the most common form of skin cancer, which is technically called basal cell carcinomas, and it rose by 145 percent. The second was squamous cell carcinoma, and it increased by 263 percent. 263 percent, people.

While we’re used to finding skin cancer on our neck, face, or shoulders, these diagnoses were found more on the torso, arms, and legs than ever before.

These are the body parts that are easily exposed in a tanning bed, so you may want to cancel your next appointment.

It’s probably best to just write off tanning beds in general, but if you still want to bask in the sun (we totally get it), just make sure you’re using a reliable SPF that will protect you from the harmful rays. Whether you’re lounging by the pool with your besties or taking a hike on the weekend, sunscreen is and will always be your very best friend.https://media.giphy.com/media/l3V0uEipqx1yLN8wU/giphy.gif

If you want to ward off skin cancer, follow these simple rules:

Always have sunscreen applied 15 minutes before you step out into the sun, wear a hat to protect your lovely face, and reapply that sunscreen every two hours.

The Mayo Clinic research found that these diagnoses were actually more common among men. The average age of being diagnosed with basal cell carcinomas was 63, and the average age for squamous cell carcinoma diagnoses was 70. However, even if you don’t fall into any of these categories, don’t take skin cancer lightly. Stock up on that sunscreen and enjoy the summer the right way!