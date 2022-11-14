Chica Star Products: Our 7 Body Care Favorites for Fall/Winter

Por Laura Acosta Noviembre 14, 2022
Credit: Courtesy of Brands

Handpicked by People en Español's beauty experts, these products are our must-haves for radiant skin, sun protection and more. Each and every one of these star products were chosen with the People Chica audience in mind.

Empezar galería

1 de 7

On the Go

Credit: Courtesy of Secret

Stay odor free all day with the spray that goes on dry and feels like air.

This mighty deodorant spray smells great and will help keep you feeling confident all day long.

Secret, Weightless Dry Spray, $8.59, target.com

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 7

Two in One

Credit: Courtesy of Shaeri

It's important to care for your skin from head to toe—that's why we love that this salt scrub infused with aloe vera and prickly pear oil.

This scrub pulls double duty and functions as a scalp scrub while also working wonders on your body.

Shaeri, Pure Scrub, $29, shaeri.com

3 de 7

Ultimate Hydration

Credit: Courtesy of Fenty Skin

Looking to get a Rihanna-worthy glow?

Look no further than the pop icon's nourishing whipped cream, packed with luxurious oils that will make your skin feel like never before.

Fenty Skin, Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream with Tropical Oils + Butters, $42, sephora.com

Anuncio

4 de 7

Beach Bag Staple

Credit: Courtesy of Vacation

Just because you're having fun in the sun, doesn't mean protecting your skin takes a backseat.

Protect your body from the sun's rays with one of our favorite SPFs. This sunscreen provides all-over protection and is formulated with hydrating and reef-friendly ingredients.

Vacation, Classic Spray SPF 30 Sunscreen, $20, vacation.inc

5 de 7

Self Care Day

Credit: Courtesy of Beloved

As the weather gets colder, nothing beats a good soak in your bathtub—make sure you have this vegan option on hand.

No only is it gentle on your skin and it's affordable, too.

Beloved, Cherry Blossom & Tea Rose Bath Bomb, $4.99, target.com

6 de 7

Your Softest Skin

Credit: Courtesy of Soft Services

This product has blown up on TikTok for being the ultimate defense against keratosis pilaris, ingrown hairs and rough skin overall.

Soft Services, Buffing Bar, $28, softservices.co

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 7

Natural Pick

Credit: Courtesy of Megababe

People Chica editor Mirtle Peña-Calderon swears by this aluminum-free product when choosing a natural option that really works.

Megababe, The Geo Deo Multi-Mineral Daily Deodorant, $13.99, target.com

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By Laura Acosta