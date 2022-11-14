Chica Star Products: Our 7 Body Care Favorites for Fall/Winter
Handpicked by People en Español's beauty experts, these products are our must-haves for radiant skin, sun protection and more. Each and every one of these star products were chosen with the People Chica audience in mind.
On the Go
Stay odor free all day with the spray that goes on dry and feels like air.
This mighty deodorant spray smells great and will help keep you feeling confident all day long.
Secret, Weightless Dry Spray, $8.59, target.com
Two in One
It's important to care for your skin from head to toe—that's why we love that this salt scrub infused with aloe vera and prickly pear oil.
This scrub pulls double duty and functions as a scalp scrub while also working wonders on your body.
Shaeri, Pure Scrub, $29, shaeri.com
Ultimate Hydration
Looking to get a Rihanna-worthy glow?
Look no further than the pop icon's nourishing whipped cream, packed with luxurious oils that will make your skin feel like never before.
Fenty Skin, Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream with Tropical Oils + Butters, $42, sephora.com
Beach Bag Staple
Just because you're having fun in the sun, doesn't mean protecting your skin takes a backseat.
Protect your body from the sun's rays with one of our favorite SPFs. This sunscreen provides all-over protection and is formulated with hydrating and reef-friendly ingredients.
Vacation, Classic Spray SPF 30 Sunscreen, $20, vacation.inc
Self Care Day
As the weather gets colder, nothing beats a good soak in your bathtub—make sure you have this vegan option on hand.
No only is it gentle on your skin and it's affordable, too.
Beloved, Cherry Blossom & Tea Rose Bath Bomb, $4.99, target.com
Your Softest Skin
This product has blown up on TikTok for being the ultimate defense against keratosis pilaris, ingrown hairs and rough skin overall.
Soft Services, Buffing Bar, $28, softservices.co
Natural Pick
People Chica editor Mirtle Peña-Calderon swears by this aluminum-free product when choosing a natural option that really works.
Megababe, The Geo Deo Multi-Mineral Daily Deodorant, $13.99, target.com