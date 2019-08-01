Temperature Rising! Rosalía's 5 Sexiest Instagram Posts

Spanish singer Rosalía is making the Internet go wild with her sexy photos on Instagram. See her 5 most provocative posts

By Lena Hansen
August 01, 2019 01:48 PM

Rosalía’s social media posts never go unnoticed. Whether she is sharing a photo from a dinner date with Bad Bunny, teasing a new music video or striking a sexy pose, the Flamenco star, 25, gets showered in likes from her over 4 million followers on Instagram. The Spanish singer definitely shows her sensual side on Instagram. Here are her 5 most provocative posts!

1. The “Mal Querer” singer got a bunch of heart-shaped eyes emojis for the photo above, where she celebrates her voluptuous derriere. Watch out, JLO!

2. She also shared the sexy selfie above, posing in a crop top and blue checkered undies in a bathroom mirror. Hair curlers never looked so glam!

3. The Spanish goddess also made her fans go wild with this photo in a red bikini floating on a unicorn in a pool.

4. A red-lipped Rosalía shared a sensual photo in a Kardashian-like outfit that accentuated her curves, posing by a jacuzzi during a vacation in Tenerife.

5. The singer also shared the photo above —in skin-tight leopard and butterfly print dress— striking a flirty pose on a private jet. Fans who can’t get enough of Rosalía will be happy to hear she will soon be making her acting debut in the film Dolor y Gloria by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, sharing scenes with Hollywood royalty like Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz. Judging from her social media posts, Rosalía will shine on the big screen!

 

 

