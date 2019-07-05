5 Things To Know About Argentina's Rising Star Lali

Born Mariana Espósito in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the singer known today as Lali, is taking the Latinx music scene by storm. She has a new single out —”Somos amantes”— and will be co-hosting Univision’s Premios Juventud on July 18 with Mexican star Alejandra Espinoza and Latinx boy band CNCO. Here are 5 fun facts about Lali and reasons to check her out!

Image zoom (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

1. She was a child star. Lali began acting at age 10. Her first role was in the telenovela Rincón de luz. She also shined with roles in other TV series in Argentina like Chiquititas, Floricienta and Casi ángeles.

2. She is a millenial fashion icon. The 27-year-old rocks her tattoos and sexy red lips on Instagram photos and gets thousands of likes and compliments from her over 6 million followers on Instagram. Her fashion style can go from sexy to sporty to glam in a blink!

3. Her songs are filled with true female-empowerment. Lali’s new single “Somos amantes”, featured in her album Brava, talks about not being tied down and loving freely. “It’s about strong, independent women,” she said about the song. “We show a powerful energy, of going forward, of independence.”

4. She is a supporter of the LGBTQ community. She celebrated Pride Month by posting a message of filled with rainbow emojis: “#loveislove, happy Pride Month, but most of all happy life to those who live like they want to live and let others live! All my love and explosive energy today and always to my LGBT friends.”

5. She is a hopeless romantic. Sorry guys, she is taken! Lali doesn’t hide her love for Argentinian sound engineer and musical producer Santiago Mocorrea, whom she calls the ‘love of my life’ on Instagram.

Need more reasons to love her? Check out her duets with Thalía (“Lindo pero bruto”), “100 Grados” featuring A.Chal, and “Mi Mala” (with Mau & Ricky, Karol G, Leslie Grace and Becky G). She will soon be on your playlist!