Singer Joy Huerta Celebrates the Birth of Her Baby Daughter With Sweet Instagram Post

Singer Joy Huerta shared the happy news of her daughter’s birth on Instagram. The star of the Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy posted a sweet photo holding the newborn at the hospital. “I just wanted to stop by real quick to share with all of you the biggest joy we’ve ever felt. Meet our sweet baby girl Noah,” her caption reads. The tiny one is resting on her shoulder wearing a pink striped beany hat and cute kitty print onesie. Joy’s fans filled her with loving comments. “A new stage in life that is chaotically beautiful, with lots of new things to learn. May God bless you and guide your steps,” one fan wrote. “Wow, how beautiful! Congratulations to you both,” expressed another, referring to the singer’s wife, who has been identified as Diana Atri.

According to Mexican newspaper El Universal, Atri — a producer, artist and Joy’s business partner in their clothing and accessories brand After Again — is the singer’s soulmate and mom to baby Noah. On April 17, Joy revealed she was in love with another woman in an emotional Instagram post. Since coming out, the talented artist has been showered in support by fans and colleagues like Kany García, Jencarlos Canela and Alejandro Sanz.

The singer’s brother — and other half of Jesse & Joy — Jesse Huerta also shared an Insta pic holding his niece with the loving caption: “I’m dying of love for this new piece of heaven. Thank God for this new life and blessing for our family. She and her nieces will conquer the world and make it a better place for them and those around them. There are more strong, intelligent, beautiful and loving women coming into my life that is already filled with women. I’m so blessed and lucky! When the praises go up, the blessings come down. I love you Noah. It’s crazy to hold in my arms the baby of my baby sister.”

Congratulations to Joy and her beautiful family!