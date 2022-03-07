The Olympic Gold medalist has chosen the gowns she'll marry Jonathan Owens in.

Simone Biles Said "Yes" to the "Dress(es)" She'll Wear to her Wedding

Simone Biles is one step closer to walking down the aisle with fiancée Jonathan Owens.

The Olympic Gold medalist officially said "yes" to her wedding "dress(es)" this weekend, sharing photos of the important milestone with her fans on social media on Sunday.

"Said yes to the dress(es)🤍💍🕊," she captioned the post where she's holding up a sign at Galía Lahav atelier in Los Angeles. The luxury brand is known as one of the leading couture fashion houses characterized by their lavish dresses and personalization.

Fans shared their excitement for the bride-to-be in the comments section.

"Going to be the most stunning bride🤩" one wrote. "AHHHH SO EXCITING 😍😍 gonna be the most beautiful bride," she said.

Biles and the NFL player announced their official engagement on Valentine's Day with a heartwarming post thread shared on their Instagrams.

"I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more," Biles wrote next to a photo of Owens down on one knee. "Let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🤎."

The football safety also shared the news and behind-the-scenes scoop of the proposal.

"Woke up this morning with a fiancée 💍❤️," he wrote on Instagram. "Appreciate my dawg [Don] for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming 😂 [ZoFrost] you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special 🙌🏽 📸: @medronn"

To which Biles replied in the comments, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. CANT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER TOGETHER 💍💍😭😭🕊🤎."