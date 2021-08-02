USA Gymnastics confirmed the return of the Olympic gold medalist after her withdrawal from last week's gymnastics team final to take care of her mental health.

The 24-year-old gymnast will perform on the balance beam competition on Tuesday. Five years ago, during the Rio de Janeiro games, she won a bronze medal on the beam.

USA Gymnastics confirmed Biles' return on Monday through an official statement on Twitter: "We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!!"

Biles shocked the world with her withdrawal from the US women's gymnastics team final to take care of herself after feeling out of sync and citing a case of the "twisties," a feeling of losing air awareness that can lead to fatal injuries for gymnasts. She had attempted to perform one of the most difficult vault routines —the Amanar— and fell out of the air barely landing on her feet.

"Today was really stressful," Biles admitted after withdrawing from the competition. "The workout this morning went okay, it was just the 5.5 hour wait—I was shaking and barely napped. I tried to go out, have fun, and after warming up in the back, I felt a little better, but once I came out here, I felt, no, the mental is not there. I need to let the girls do it and focus on myself."

Simone Biles Credit: Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The gymnast was expected to be one of the biggest winners in Tokyo; she at one point had the possibility of winning up to five gold medals. When she pulled away from competing, she won something perhaps as or more valuable: an outpouring of public support from fans, fellow athletes and her team.