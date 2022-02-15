She Said Yes! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are Engaged

The Olympic Gold medalist and the NFL player announced that they were officially engaged on Valentine's Day.

Love is in full bloom this month—especially for Olympic Gold medalist and gymnast Simone Biles and her now fiancée Jonathan Owens.

Biles and the NFL player announced that they were officially engaged on Valentine's Day in an extra sweet post they shared on Instagram.

"I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more," Biles wrote next to a photo of Owens down on one knee. "Let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🤎."

The football safety also shared the news and behind-the-scenes scoop of the proposal.

"Woke up this morning with a fiancée 💍❤️," he wrote on Instagram. "Appreciate my dawg [Don] for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming 😂 [ZoFrost] you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special 🙌🏽 📸: @medronn"

To which Biles replied in the comments, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. CANT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER TOGETHER 💍💍😭😭🕊🤎."

"My better half ❤️ Happy Valentine's Day baby, here's to many more together 🤞🏽," he said. "I love you so much ❤️❤️."

Celebrities and fans alike showered Biles with tons of love. Cardi B commented, "Congrats boo ❤️," and representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, "Congratulations! 🎊."

The lovebirds met on social media during quarantine in 2020 and have been each other's biggest supporters ever since.

"We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic," Owens told Texas Monthly during an interview in June. "It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn't do anything. So we used it to get to know each other—really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I'm so thankful."

Last year after Biles withdrew from the team gymnastics final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to focus on her mental health, the football player shared a gallery of photos of Biles on his Instagram alongside a heartfelt note.