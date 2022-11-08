The Olympic Gold Medalist joins these two game-changers as one of the inspiring women selected as godmothers for Celebrity's groundbreaking ships.

Simone Biles Joins the Ranks of Malala Yousafzai and Reshma Saujani with this New Title

Simone Biles has sailed into a new horizon with a new winning title—godmother to Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Cruises' newest ship.

On November 4, Biles joined Celebrity Cruises President Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Captain Kate McCue and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, Jason Liberty, in naming the ship before sailing off from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"It is an honor to be selected as Beyond's godmother and to join such a distinguished group of strong, barrier-breaking women who have been named as Celebrity's godmothers before me," Biles said during the ceremony.

She continued, "I appreciate the important message this designation holds in recognizing our accomplishments as empowering women, and I am honored to share the stage today with fellow brave, boundary-breaking leaders like Lisa-Lutoff Perlo and Capt. Kate McCue."

Biles has been recognized as one of many in a group of groundbreaking godmothers including Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai and Reshma Saujani, CEO of Girls Who Code, both of who were named godmothers of Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge, Beyond's sister ships.

"Simone is truly the G.O.A.T inside and outside of the gym, and I'm humbled and thrilled to welcome her as godmother of our newest ship Celebrity Beyond," said Lutoff-Perlo in a statement.

"While I've marveled at her abilities and historic accomplishments as a gymnast, it's Simone's courage to speak out and her ability to help others be better in sport and in life that has impressed me the most. She has risen to the occasion and overcome challenges time and time again. She is an inspiration," she asserted.

Simone Biles Credit: Getty Images / Laurence Griffiths

The naming ceremony included a performance by X Factor winner and British singer-songwriter, Leona Lewis.

"I have a lot of great memories of cruising with my parents while growing up, so I am beyond excited to serve as godmother of Celebrity Beyond," Biles said in a statement.

"I am honored to join such a distinguished group of game-changing women and appreciate the important message this designation holds in recognizing our accomplishments, and hopefully inspiring the next generation of women," she continued.

Simone Biles Credit: Getty Images / Alex Livesey / Stringer

Beyond began its inaugural season in April under the command of McCue, the first American female cruise ship captain and the most followed navigator on social media, where she shares her adventures aboard the ship.

The cruise features unique designs from multi-award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE, celebrated American designer Nate Berkus, lauded Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku, and the innovation of British architect Tom Wright.