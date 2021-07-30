NFL player Jonathan Owens, who's been dating Simone Biles since last year, showed her his support and loyalty after she withdrew from her Olympic team's gymnastics final in Tokyo.

All eyes have been on Simone Biles since her withdrawal from her team gymnastics final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this week to focus on her mental health. The athlete has received an outpouring of support from fans and loved ones, including her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens.

On Thursday, Owens shared a gallery of photos of Biles on his Instagram account accompanied by a heartfelt note.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby," he wrote. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that, I love you so much and I can't wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you baby."

Biles felt the love all the way to Tokyo and responded in a comment and her Instagram stories: "I love you so much."

The couple met on social media —during quarantine last year—and have been inseparable since. The have cheered each other on as they've competed in their respective fields.

"We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic," he told Texas Monthly during an interview in June. "It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn't do anything. So we used it to get to know each other—really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I'm so thankful."

The Olympic medalist has been one of Owen's biggest cheerleaders on the sidelines of his NFL games. She spoke about the strength of their bond during an interview with Essence before she set off to the Olympics.