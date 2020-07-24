Watch the Exclusive Premiere of Silvana Estrada's 'Lo Sagrado' Documentary

In 2016, then 19-year-old Silvana Estrada recorded her first album, Lo Sagrado, in a cabin at her parents' home, but the project was only available for a few months before it was taken off streaming services. Now, four years later, she's obtained her masters and is rereleasing it today along with a documentary about its creation. "For me to tell the story of the album is to give it justice," she tells People CHICA. "It's not an album that represents me anymore, but it's an album that played a part in my life."

Silvana grew up in a musical home — both her parents are musicians and luthiers, and people would come to their home in Coatepec, Veracruz to get a new violin or cello or to have their instruments repaired. “When I wasn’t hearing musicians playing snippets of classical pieces to try out the sound of the instruments, I was listening to my parents singing traditional Mexican songs or Latin American popular music,” she recalls. “To me, being a singer or composer was just a normal job.”

While much of her recent focus has gone to Lo Sagrado, she's also working on a new project that she hopes to release soon. "It's called Marchita and I recorded it last year, and right now it's the love of my life," she says. "It's the music that represents me right now."

The Mexican artist initially found the coronavirus quarantine to be a period of where she could dedicate time to herself, but as it went on, she found herself in a rut. "I try to work on a song each week," she says. "It has been hard to get inspired since I am alone and away from everyone, but I am now getting serious about recording a new album."

Silvana is only 23, but she wants to make an everlasting impression in the music industry. "I want to reach a lot of people and move them in my country, but also around the world, represent what's going on right now," she shares. "I want to be a longtime artist and be making music at 93."