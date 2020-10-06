All About 'Siempre, Luis,' a New Doc on the Life of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Father

The life and work of Puerto Rican activist and psychologist Luis Miranda — the father of renowned actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda — is celebrated in the new HBO documentary Siempre, Luis.

The story of Puerto Rican activist and philanthropist Luis Miranda will be celebrated in the new documentary Siempre, Luis, which debuts tonight, October 6, at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. The father of renowned playwright and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda has been an advocate for the Latino community for decades, and serves as board chair for Latino Victory Project, an organization fighting for more Latino representation in government.

Directed by John James, the film follows Luis over the course of a year, showing his family life, his health struggles, and his relentless fight for social justice. Miranda left his native Vega Alta at age 19 and conquered New York City in the 1970s, succeeding as a clinical psychologist and later shifting to politics, helping political candidates understand the importance of engaging with the Latino community. "In 1990, Luis was the founding president of the Hispanic Federation, where he became one of New York City's leading voices for increased support to nonprofit Latino organizations," an HBO press release states.

The documentary features appearances by Lin-Manuel; Luis' wife, psychologist Luz Towns-Miranda; and notable figures in politics and entertainment such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

It also shows how Luis pushes himself to help others in need, moving to action following the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico and coordinating relief efforts and raising money and awareness.

