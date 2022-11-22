Exclusive: Blessd on the Key Lesson He Learned Making his Album Siempre Blessd

The reggaeton artist discusses what he hopes to teach the world about Colombian music and the advice he'd give emerging artists.

Whether creating a painting, writing a book or drafting a piece of music, art can be transformative. This is something that holds true for Colombian artist Blessd.

The reggaeton performer, who recently launched his second studio album Siempre Blessd, notes that he learned plenty about himself upon putting the final touches to his latest musical endeavor.

"I [have to] say [that I learned] to have a lot of patience because it was complicated this time around," he tells People Chica.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Colombian performer dives into the life lessons he learned after completing Siempre Blessd and the advice he'd give emerging artists about pursuing a career in music.

"SIEMPRE BLESSD" album cover Credit: Warner Music Latina

With Siempre Blessd, you launch your second studio album. How does this album differ from your first album Hecho en Medellín?

I would say that we already have a more established career [because] we have been around for a longer time. [The album has] good music and we have all the melodies and [the] sounds that make songs singles. But now, [we've] put it all together on this album that's currently killing it.

It's understood that with each project, artists undergo a transformative process—ultimately becoming a different person once they are done. What did you learn about yourself upon finishing Siempre Blessd?

I [have to] say [that I learned] to have a lot of patience because it was complicated this time around, but we learned to get through the adversity and we managed to get it out. The important thing is that the work continues to flow [and] that there is a lot of music to be made and boundless talent.

"Qué duro" is an emotion-packed song that is equal parts intimate and provocative. Hope do you hope it will resonate with fans?

Despite the fact that there are lyrics to which they are not so accustomed to, they received it super well. [The song] has almost 5 million [streams] on digital platforms [within] six days [of its release]. So, I feel that we are [doing] super good overall, regardless of any difficulties.

For Siempre Blessd you collaborated with Ñengo Flow, Amaro and Russian, to name a few. What inspired you to work with them? What made you think they were the perfect people to work with on this album?

I say that every song kind of shows you who to work with [and] whose sound will work. And every time we are doing the songs, I wondered who it could be. And that's how it worked out.

As a proud Colombian artist, what do you hope to show the world about Colombian music?

I feel that Colombian reggaeton continues to put the name of the country at the top, and since we are the new generation, [we need] continue on the same path as other top artists like Maluma, Karol [G and J] Balvin—follow that path and continue breaking records around the world with our music.

What advice would you give emerging artists who want to establish themselves in the music industry like you?