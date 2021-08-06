The Australian artist invited Mexican singer Sofía Reyes and reggaeton star Yandel to collaborate on the remix of her track "1+1" produced by the Canadian duo Banx & Ranx.

Australian singer Sia has teamed up with music stars Sofía Reyes and Yandel for the Latin remix of the song "1+1" released today.

The original track is part of the soundtrack of the American musical drama film Music that Sia herself directed. The MTV Video Music Award winner co-wrote the song's remix with Reyes, who translated it into Spanish, and added Yandel's reggaeton touch in the tropical fusion. The track was produced by the Canadian duo Banx & Ranx.

"OMG pinch me!!! '1+1' OUT FRIDAY," Reyes wrote on her Instagram, teasing audiences on the upcoming collaboration. "I ain't trying to play it cool, this is A DREAM. So blessed to share with two artists I admire immensely. Out this Friday fam! Pure magic."

Sia invited the Mexican singer-songwriter who rose to fame in 2018 with "1,2,3" featuring De La Ghetto and Jason Derulo and has proven her versatility working with diverse artists. She has collaborated with Sean Paul, David Guetta, DJ Imanbek, Rita Ora and most recently Pedro Capó on her new single "Casualidad."

"I am so grateful with Sia for inviting me to participate in this song. I feel blessed for this opportunity. I've always dreamed of working with her and now it has become a reality. I can confirm dreams come true," Sofía said in a statement.

Puerto Rican reggaeton singer and producer Yandel, better known as part of the duo Wisin y Yandel, also shared his excitement for the release on his Instagram. "We are more than ready!" he wrote.