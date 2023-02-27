Cozy up any day of the week with this hearty and succulent short rib recipe from Root & Bone in Miami, FL.

Fight Away the Weekday Blues with This Slow-Braised Short Rib Meatloaf

Between work, maintaining a social life, and getting sleep, life can sometimes get away from you—all the more reason to eat something that makes you feel good.

Thankfully, the folks at Root & Bone in Miami, FL, have just the recipe to help fill you up with delicious "oneness."

Check out their recipe for their braised short rib meatloaf below.

Root & Bone's Braise Short Rib Meatloaf created by Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth Root & Bone's Braised Short Rib Meatloaf created by Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth | Credit: Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Root & Bone's Braised Short Rib Meatloaf

Created by Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth

Ingredients:

4 pounds of boneless short ribs (or five pounds of bone-in short ribs)

2 tablespoons of olive oil, plus 2 additional teaspoons

4 cups of julienned onions

2 quarts of chicken or veal stock

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions: