Fight Away the Weekday Blues with This Slow-Braised Short Rib Meatloaf
Cozy up any day of the week with this hearty and succulent short rib recipe from Root & Bone in Miami, FL.
Between work, maintaining a social life, and getting sleep, life can sometimes get away from you—all the more reason to eat something that makes you feel good.
Thankfully, the folks at Root & Bone in Miami, FL, have just the recipe to help fill you up with delicious "oneness."
Check out their recipe for their braised short rib meatloaf below.
| Credit: Grove Bay Hospitality Group
Root & Bone's Braised Short Rib Meatloaf
Created by Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth
Ingredients:
- 4 pounds of boneless short ribs (or five pounds of bone-in short ribs)
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil, plus 2 additional teaspoons
- 4 cups of julienned onions
- 2 quarts of chicken or veal stock
- Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- Heat two teaspoons of oil and caramelize the onions in a large skillet over low heat until they are completely golden, stirring frequently—season with salt and pepper. Set aside to cool.
- Preheat the oven to 325°F. Season the short ribs with salt and pepper. Heat one tablespoon of the oil in a large pot or Dutch oven. Sear the ribs in batches on all sides. Add the stock and caramelized onions, cover, and braise in the oven until ribs are very tender, approximately five to six hours. Remove the pot from the oven and let the ribs cool in the juices.
- When cool enough to handle, transfer the ribs to a cutting board. Strain the braising liquid, setting the onions aside, and reduce the liquid by half over medium heat.
- Remove the bones from the ribs (if there are bones), and shred the meat, including any fat that remains. Place the meat in a large bowl. Add one cup of the braising liquid and the reserved onions to the meat and toss to blend well. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper.
- Pack the mixture into an 8x8-inch pan, top with parchment, and press another pan on top bottom-side down. Compress the top pan with four or five large cans. Set it all on a baking sheet to collect any juices. Refrigerate overnight or for up to 48 hours for best results.
- Run a knife around the edge of the meatloaf pan and heat the bottom briefly (15 to 20 seconds) over the stove to release the meat. Turn the pan upside-down to release the loaf. Slice it into 2x2-inch squares.
- For each serving, heat a cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Sear each meatloaf square on both sides and transfer them to a 350°F oven for five to 10 minutes to heat through.