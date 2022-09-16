Spruce Up Your Nursery With These 11 Must-Have Items for Every Mom
Let's face it, motherhood is as beautiful as it is challenging and madres can use all the help they can get. We've picked out these 11 must-have items for your home and nursery to help make things easier so you can focus on the snuggles.
Sensate
Kick stress to the curb with Sensate, a device that uses infrasonic therapy that helps your body's nervous system recovers from daily stressors.
The palm-sized wearable device can be placed on the chest and targets the vagus nerve and the nervous system.
Sensate, $249, getsensate.com
PatPat Maternity and Nursing Apparel
Maternity clothes, matching apparel and nursing bras are among the essentials PatPat provides for mothers.
The comfortable and stylish designs can help you breastfeed with ease and move with you through your journey as a mother.
PatPat Maternity Apparel, starting at $3.99, patpat.com
Uber Appliance Mini Fridges
Enjoy a chilled drink while you breastfeed with Uber Appliance's mini-fridges. This personal fridge is perfect for storing snacks, breastmilk, beverages and more.
The nine-liter size fridge holds up to twelve 12-oz cans or six 500-mL bottles. The mini-fridge features a heating and cooling option that presets optimal temperatures.
Uber Appliance Mini-Fridge, $119, uberappliance.com
Mad Ritual's Relief Rub
As a star sponsor of Climb Out of the Darkness, Mad Rituals is bringing postpartum depression and PMAD relief through their organic CBD-infused products that promote self-care for moms.
Products such as the CBD recovery balm and bath bombs can help reduce anxiety, tension, physical aches and pains.
Mad Ritual CBD Bath Bombs and Relief Rub, starting at $12, madritual.com
VAVA Baby Monitor
Have peace of mind and keep your baby safe with VAVA baby monitors.
The state-of-the-art baby monitor features night vision mode, a two-way talk system, noise indicator lights and can connect wirelessly.
VAVA Baby Monitor, $179.99, vava.com
DNA Vibe
Reduce stiffness, back pain and inflammation with the push of a button.
DNA Vibe is the only wearable light therapy device that's made in the USA with revolutionary light-therapy technology. Enjoy relief from the comfort of your own home.
DNA Vibe, $249, dnavibe.com
My Moxy
Postpartum hair can be one of the detriments of motherhood, that's why My Moxy is helping mamás let their hair down.
Blending the best of science and nature, their clarifying shampoo and conditioner detoxifies and rebalances hair from the very first use.
My Moxy is free of ethoxylates, sulfate, kathon, paraben, silicone and betaine.
My Moxy Clarifying Haircare, $25-40, buymoxy.com
Bonjour Baby Baskets
Your baby deserves the best and Bonjour Baby Baskets has it.
The premium baby gift baskets and boxes offer unique items such as designer and brand name clothing, soft baby blankets, accessories, safe and natural toys.
Bonjour Baby Baskets, starting at $200, bonjourbabybaskets.com
Infamous Active
Get the whole family matching with Infamous Active.
These stylish apparel options are made from a blend of high-performance nylon and spandex with flattering designs available up to size 3XL.
Infamous Active, starting at $69, infamousswim.com
Atrac Strap
No need to lose your wallet or your keys with Atrac as you stroll around town with your little one.
The magnetic strap has been designed to keep your belongings secure so you can focus on other things.
Atrac Strap, $27-84, atracusa.com
Cosy House Throws
Snuggle up with your little one in one of Cosy House's blankets and sheets.
Made with 100% microfiber polyester, the hypoallergenic blankets are made with a fleece finish that adds a touch of softness to any room.
Cosy House Collection Throws, $34.95, cosyhousecollection.com