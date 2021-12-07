Sparkle and Shine! All the Makeup You Need for Your Holiday Glam

Por Pilar Sopeséns Diciembre 07, 2021
Credit: heckmannoleg

If you love all things sparkly, festive, and over the top, and you wish all your make-up added that extra bit of shine, get ready to dazzle with these beauty products!

Celestial Gaze

Creamy yet lightweight, this liquid shadow saturates lids with pigment-packed color in a single swipe thanks to its super easy-to-use applicator. 

Mary Kay Liquid Eye Shadow, in Pink Starlight. marykay.com

Illusion Kiss

This lipstick's PH Technology adjusts the color to your PH level, leaving your lips with a beautiful and natural pinkish color, despite its sparkling presence.

Essence Glimmer Glow Lipstick. $3.99. ulta.com 

Multipurpose Veil

Shine bright like a diamond! A highlighter palette with three universal nude shades that will leave your face, eyes, and body crystal-coated.

Fenty Diamond Bomb Triple Drip All-Over Diamond veil Palette. $42. fentybeauty.com 

Bye Bye Messy Removal

This nail polish will spice up your manicure with easy application, gorgeous color, and even easier to remove. Once you are ready to remove it, peel the lacquer off! 

Morgan Taylor Peel-Off Glitter, in Rare As Rubies. $8.49. sallybeauty.com 

Magic Trick

Simply press lips together and watch as the metallic liquid lipstick magically transforms into a multidimensional glitter lip look with none of the mess of a traditional glitter lip look and stays put all night. 

Ciaté London Glitter Flip, in Iconic. $19. sephora.com  

Vegan Jewel

Add a twinkly touch to any look with this sparkling formula loaded with gorgeous glitter floating in crystal clear liquid.

NYX Professional Makeup Glitter Goals Sparkling Eyeliner, in Quartzy. $8. nyxcosmetics.com

Versatile Ally

Light up your cheekbones, lips or eyelids with this creamy  multidimensional rainbow glitter highlighter made with super hydrating ingredients. 

Milk Makeup Glitter Stick. $30. sephora.com

Champagne Bubble

Apply it over your usual mascara or on its own for a dazzling, shinier look.

Sephora Collection Glitter Mascara Top Coat, in Gold. $5. sephora.com 

Starry Night

You can create infinite trendy looks with the eight creamy mattes and twelve richly pigmented shimmers distributed in color-coordinated quadrants.

Tarte Cosmetics Star Chasers Eyeshadow Palette. $32. tartecosmetics.com 

Golden Girl

You won't need any primer or adhesive to sport the sparkliest look, thanks to this lightweight glitter gel that dries clear and lasts all day. 

Unicorn Snot Holographic Glitter Gel, in Gold. $13. unicornsnot.com 

By Pilar Sopeséns