Shea butter is a substance that's extracted from the nuts of the Shea tree and has a high concentration of vitamins and fatty acids, making it awesome for your skin.

5 Reasons Why Shea Butter is Your One-Stop Shop When it Comes to Skin Care

Chances are, you're familiar with shea butter—you've either used a skin care product containing it or know of it by name.

Shea butter has been around for quite some time and has been used in countless beauty goodies like face creams, body lotions and hair masks. But what exactly is shea butter doing for your skin? What are its true benefits?

Native to sub-Saharan Africa, Shea trees are famous for the multiple benefits of their varying parts. The most sought-after part being their kernels, which have been used as a cosmetic ingredient for centuries.

Shea butter is the fat extracted from its nuts, and most of it, still comes from that African region. Here are five of the biggest shea butter benefits for your skin.

It boosts the skin's moisture

Shea butter is typically used for its moisturizing effects. Thanks to its fatty acid content, including linoleic, oleic, stearic and palmitic acids, it works as an emollient that softens and hydrates skin. This restores your skin barrier, holding moisture in and reducing the risk of dryness.

It has anti-inflammatory properties

The plant easters of shea butter have been found to have anti-inflammatory properties when applied to the skin. This may help reduce irritation caused by environmental factors, such as dry weather, as well as inflammatory conditions, such as eczema or psoriasis. It can even help soothing sunburns, and it has mild sun protection benefits, though it's not strong enough to replace your sunscreen!

It may help prevent acne

When it's dry, acne-prone skin tends to overproduce sebum, which can clog pores. Shea butter prevents this from happening due to its moisturizing properties. Don't worry about it causing oily skin, it contains high levels of linoleum acid and oleic acid, which balance each other out.

There are some studies that indicate shea butter has antibacterial benefits, which may decrease the amount of acne-causing bacteria, but more research is needed in this aspect.

It has healing properties

Its rich fatty-acid levels help to soften scar tissue and may speed up the scar healing process, so it could heal cuts, scrapes and scars. It also reduces the appearance of stretch marks, and could be helpful in preventing keloid scars—the kind of scar that's raised, red and rubbery—from forming.

Its protective fatty acids may also help shield wounds from environmental irritants during the healing process.

Anti-aging benefits

Shea butter has significant levels of vitamins A and E, along with many of the same ones found in green tea— a known antioxidant powerhouse, which means it promotes strong antioxidant activity.

Antioxidants are important anti-aging agents as they protect your skin cells from free radicals that can lead to premature aging and dull-looking skin, and they promote cell regeneration.