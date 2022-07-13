The Canadian native poured his heart out to fans and shared how he is prioritizing his mental health.

Shawn Mendes' struggles with mental health are nothing new to fans.

After coming clean about his journey as a teenage artist in his Netflix documentary Wonder and his song "When You're Gone," where he opened up about his breakup with Camila Cabello, the singer-songwriter has hit a breaking point and is taking a break from his professional life.

On July 9, Mendes shared a statement with his fans on Instagram regarding his current mental health status and how he has hit a "breaking point."

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," Mendes wrote. "I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family."

Mendes further discussed the toll his constant work has had on his well-being over the last couple of years.

"After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point," he added. "After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise. I will let you know love you guys."

Fans and fellow celebrities supported Mendes' decision to take a break and showed their love in the comments section.

"In tough times we need a sense of home to feel found. From a different walk of life I hear you brother ❤️ you'll be back and better than ever soon," a friend wrote.

Singer Andy Grammer said, "Love you man—proud of you for doing what you need."