Shortly after postponing performances for his Wonder World Tour, the singer has decided to focus on his mental health.

Just a few weeks after announcing a break from his Wonder World Tour, Shawn Mendes has pulled the plug on all performances to focus on his health.

On July 27, the singer announced that he has cancelled all remaining dates of the tour across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe on his Twitter and Instagram.

"As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," he wrote.

The "Treat You Better" singer added, "After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."

The singer-songwriter also discussed his previous hopes of continuing the tour after his initial statement, however, his health comes first.

"We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority," he continued. "This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal."

Shawn Mendes Credit: Photo by Rob Kim/FilmMagic

He closed off his statement by sending his fans love, "I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."

Several fans and celebrities offered up supportive messages in the comment section.

"Health always comes first. Sending the best energy your way ✨✨✨," wrote Leroy Sanchez. "Heal. Restore. Rejuvenate. Take all the time you need. ❤️," added Tamara Levitt, head of mindfulness and meditation at Calm.

He also received love from his friends at Tommy Hilfiger, "We admire your courage and fully support you, Shawn. Sending our love ❤️."