Shawn Mendes Reveals He and Camila Cabello are Still Friends After Breakup
Looks like former lovers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are still quite friendly long after their separation.
In an interview with Ryan Seacrest on his On Air with Ryan Seacrest show, Mendes revealed that he and his former "Señorita" are still "so friendly."
While discussing his participation at the Wango Tango concert, Seacrest asks the Canadian crooner if his song "When You're Gone" was written around the time of their breakup—Mendes reveals he wrote the song about a month after their split.
The radio host then asks the singer if the two have stayed friends after their very public separation.
"[We are] so friendly. I mean, I loved Camila first for so many years and that's never gonna change," he affirms.
The two dated for two years before ending their extended summer love in November 2021.