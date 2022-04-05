In a recent interview, the Canadian crooner admits he and the "Havana" singer still maintain a friendly relationship.

Shawn Mendes Reveals He and Camila Cabello are Still Friends After Breakup

Looks like former lovers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are still quite friendly long after their separation.

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest on his On Air with Ryan Seacrest show, Mendes revealed that he and his former "Señorita" are still "so friendly."

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes seen walking in Dumbo Brooklyn on August 9, 2019 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images / James Devaney

While discussing his participation at the Wango Tango concert, Seacrest asks the Canadian crooner if his song "When You're Gone" was written around the time of their breakup—Mendes reveals he wrote the song about a month after their split.

The radio host then asks the singer if the two have stayed friends after their very public separation.

Shawn Mendes and US-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello pose with an award in the press room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019 Credit: Getty Images / JOHANNES EISELE

"[We are] so friendly. I mean, I loved Camila first for so many years and that's never gonna change," he affirms.