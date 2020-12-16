Shawn Mendes Took Camila Cabello to His Family's Home for Christmas

Shawn Mendes is spending the holidays in Canada with his family and his girlfriend, Camila Cabello. The couple also brought their new golden retriever pup, named Tarzan. "I'm going back to my home in Pickering," Mendes, 22, told People before heading to his hometown. "Camila's coming with me, and we're going to be quarantining in my parents' house — so back in my childhood bedroom. And we'll be with my immediate family." He was really excited about the Christmas reunion. "I haven't looked forward to something so much in so long — it's really like counting down the minutes."

The Cuban American singer, 23, has known her in-laws for years and has had a close relationship with them since the "Señorita" singers became friends in 2014. The pair started dating in July 2019 and they've already talked about getting engaged; Mendes believes she is the one. "I don't know why, but I just know that she is," he told People. "I think that your person really just has to be your best friend, and she has been that for so many years now. She is so unapologetically diving into love, and she really taught me what it is to be vulnerable and honest and true in a relationship." The couple has been spending lots of time in Miami since the coronavirus pandemic hit. "She's really so brave and courageous in love," Mendes added. "I'm constantly learning from her."

Cabello was his muse when he was composing the songs for his new album Wonder, which features her on a duet of the holiday classic "The Christmas Song." "During those three months in lockdown is when I really started to go inward and write down my feelings about what I wanted to say with this album," he said about the record.

Mendes, 22, also spoke to Dax Shepard on the podcast Armchair Expert, about how his girlfriend has helped him be vulnerable. He also addressed past rumors about his sexuality and how they've affected him emotionally.

"It's such a tricky thing. You want to say, 'I'm not gay but it'd be fine if I was gay — but also there's nothing wrong with being gay but I'm not.' You don't really know how to respond to the situation," he said. "Everyone's been calling me gay since I was 15 years old. I'm not gay and I'm like, 'What does that mean?' I had these problems with the way my voice sounded. I'm like, 'How do I sit?' I'm always first to cross my legs and sit with a position of this feminine style and I really suffered with that s***."

Mendes finally decided to just be "really open and honest." "I think a lot of guys go through that, and even worse than that, there are just so many guys who are gay and in the closet and must be hearing s*** like that and just being like, 'I'm terrified to come out,'" he said.

Cabello has taught him that it's OK to cry and show his sensitivity. "I'm in a relationship where my girlfriend is like, 'We're going to get in bed and you're going to put your head on my chest and you're going to cry into my chest. You're going to tell me how you feel because if you don't do that you're just going to be an asshole for the next week and I'm not going to deal with that s***,'" he said. "I'm just lucky to be in a relationship that's for it."