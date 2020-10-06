Texas Police Officer Charged With Murder of Jonathan Price

On Monday, 22-year-old Texas police officer Shaun David Lucas was detained and is facing one count of murder for shooting 31-year-old Jonathan Price on Saturday evening while responding to a disturbance call. According to a press statement obtained by People, Lucas has already been released on a $1 million bond.

"At approximately 8:24 p.m. on October 3, 2020, Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas responded to a disturbance call at the 100 block of Santa Fe Street for a possible fight in progress," read the statement. "Officer Lucas made contact with a man, later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Price, who was reportedly involved in the disturbance. Officer Lucas attempted to detain Price, who resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away. Officer Lucas deployed his TASER, followed by discharging his service weapon striking Price. EMS was notified and Price was transported to Hunt Regional Hospital, where he later died."

Image zoom Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers were called for the investigation and determined that "the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable." Lucas was fired, and after he was charged, the former Wolfe City officer spent a few hours in jail before posting his bond. The fatal shooting happened outside a convenience store in Wolfe City, where Price had tried to intervene in a domestic dispute.

Price was a respected member of his community who served as a mentor to local youth. He was also a former college football player at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. His family's attorney, Lee Merritt, called Lucas "dangerous" and added that he "should not be out on bond. The family was relieved to hear of his arrest and are looking forward to his conviction."

