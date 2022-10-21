With the release of the singer's new single "Monotonía" we're taking a stroll down memory lane and looking at songs that helped us get through our most heartbreaking moments.

For the last two decades, Shakira's music has helped everyone get on their feet, shake their hips and mend their broken hearts.

From Antologia to her latest single with Ozuna, "Monotonía," there's one thing for sure—the Barranquilla native knows a thing or two about how much of a tortura it is to have el corazón partio.

To help you feel a little less ciega, sordomuda, we've compiled a list of seven of Shakira's best heartbreak songs of all time to help get you in the feels.

"Antología" - Pies descalzos

"I wrote this song when I was 17 years old," she said during her Oral Fixation tour. "Because at fifteen I had already fallen in love. The first time I fell in love, I was four, his name was Jose, he was five."

As part of her third studio album, Pies descalzos, the song was released in 1997 and continues to be one of the singer's signature songs and ranked #3 on Billboard's US Latin Pop Airplay list in 1997.

"Estoy aquí" - Pies descalzos

If you've suffered heartbreak, you know what it's like to scroll endlessly through photos and albums as you take a trip down memory lane and say goodbye to a love that didn't work.

This legendary tune reminds us that despite it all, we're here and we'll get through it.

"Inevitable" - ¿Donde están los ladrones?

It's inevitable to remember Shakira's early days with all-black hair, leather outfits and this glorious love song. The lyrics navigate the process of forgetting someone you're still in love with and the difficulties that come with accepting a relationship is over.

The singer's ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué claimed the song was his favorite of Shakira's repertoire. During one of Shakira's concerts, she changed the lyrics slightly to dedicate it to the father of her children, from "I don't know how to prepare coffee or understand soccer," to "If I have to confess, thanks to number 3 I understand soccer."

"Ciega, sordomuda" - ¿Donde están los ladrones?

The iconic tune was nominated as Pop Song of the Year at the 1999 Lo Nuestro Awards and topped the Billboard Hot Latin Songs and Latin Pop Airplay charts in the United States.

In our hearts, it became an anthem for the fragility one feels when surviving a heartbreak.

"No"- Fijación oral vol. 1

When the excuses and pretenses are done, there's nothing else left to say but "no."

"Antes de las seis" - Sale el sol

Following her separation from her fiancée, Antonio de la Rua, Shakira released this tune as part of her Sale el sol album.

Demonstrating a more mature side of the singer, it incorporates elements of the mourning stages, numbness and the loss of someone you thought would be yours forever.

"Monotonía" ft. Ozuna

For over a decade, we got used to seeing a side of Shakira that didn't involve heartbreak.