The Barranquilla native was looking to add a bit of magic and fantasy to her vacation with her sons.

Shakira, Along With Sons Milan And Sasha, Enjoy an "Unforgettable" Trip to Disney World

Colombian singer Shakira recently enjoyed the company of her sons Sasha and Milan at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Grammy award-winning artist shared several photos alongside her young sons at the amusement parks, while wearing Minnie and Mickey Mouse ears and basking in the magic all around.

"Unforgettable moments! We all need a little fantasy," the "Girl Like Me" singer wrote.

In one shot, the mother-of-two is squeezed between both of her sons as they cuddle up to her lovingly.

The Barranquilla native has shared several videos and photographs of her children throughout the last couple of months both in their home alongside their pets Toby and Teddy, participating in extracurricular activities and spending quality time as a family.

Last week, Shakira shared a video on her Instagram aboard a boat doing some TikTok choreography to Pharrell William's popular 2003 song "Frontin'" featuring Jay-Z.

In the video, little Sasha crashes the ladies' clip with a charming "peace and love" hand sign, while Milan also tries to crash the clip from behind.