The Colombian singer shared an adorable video of sons Sasha and Milan dancing along to J Balvin's new song "In Da Getto."

Shakira's Sons Show Off Their Moves in New Viral TikTok Video

It looks like Shakira is not the only one with killer dance moves in the Piqué-Mebarak household!

On Tuesday, the Colombian singer posted a TikTok video performing a choreography with her two sons, Sasha and Milan, to J Balvin's new single "In Da Getto." The video went viral in a matter of hours, with more than 19 million views and 2.7 million likes on Instagram.

"In Da Getto with my new dancers," she captioned the video where her sons with Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué move with perfection.

"My God, this is pure Barranquilla blood. They're spectacular dancers," a fan commented on the singer's post on Instagram. "Such beautiful sons. Shakira, you are a great inspiration for all women. Entrepreneur, wife, and mother. Thanks for always giving out your best," commented another.

Colombian singer J Balvin quickly reshared the video on his platform in a duo version where he dances with the "Hips Don't Lie" star and her sons who steal the show.

"In Da Getto con @shakira and sons!!! 🌏🌏🌏 Everyone is crazy 🤪 #InDaGetto" he wrote.

Shakira replied in the comments, "Yeah, J! We love your new song! 🔥"

The Grammy Award winner, who in the past has kept her family life away from social media, has become more public in sharing photos of her young sons and their family adventures. Recently, the star posted videos of their new pet rabbit and dog, where her sons are seen interacting with their pets.